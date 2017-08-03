Aguilar launched a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Aguilar's eighth-inning blast cut the St. Louis lead to one run, but Milwaukee was unable to generate any more offense in this narrow defeat. Fellow first baseman Eric Thames also went deep in this one, and should continue to force Aguilar to the bench unless the team is scheduled to face a left-handed pitcher. Aguilar came in with just one run and one RBI since July 7, so he hasn't earned any playing time beyond that.