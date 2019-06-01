Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in a 9-4 loss against the Pirates on Friday.

The home run snapped an 0-for-12 stretch for Aguilar, but the one hit wasn't enough to bring him over the Mendoza line. Aguilar is batting .193, and the even bigger problem is he has just eight extra-base hits, four of which have been home runs. He has a .615 OPS with 23 RBI and 13 runs in 164 plate appearances as well.