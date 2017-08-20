Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hits go-ahead home run
Aguilar hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer to give the Brewers the lead in the ninth inning Saturday.
The home run off Rockies closer Greg Holland broke a 3-3 tie. It was his third home run of August and 12th of the season. He hasn't played much lately, but Aguilar figures to be in the lineup Sunday with a lefty in Kyle Freeland due up for Colorado.
