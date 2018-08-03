Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hits three-run homer
Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Dodgers.
Aguilar took Erik Goeddel deep in the seventh inning for his 26th home run of the season. It was his first home run since July 20, an 11-game stretch during which he has gone just 6-for-36 with six RBI and three runs scored. Despite the Brewers' trade deadline additions, Aguilar has remained a regular in the lineup.
