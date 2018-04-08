Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hitting cleanup Sunday
Aguilar will play first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Cubs.
After spending much of last season in the small side of a platoon at first base with Eric Thames, Aguilar has mostly forfeited that role to Ryan Braun this season. However, with Christian Yelich (oblique) landing on the disabled list Sunday, the Brewers no longer have much of a logjam in the outfield, allowing Braun to play there more regularly and opening the first-base platoon role back up for Aguilar. Considering Aguilar scorched lefties to the tune of a .301/.365/.524 batting line last season, he makes for an intriguing punt-play option in Sunday DFS contests with southpaw Jose Quintana on the bump for the Cubs.
