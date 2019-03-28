Aguilar will start at first base and hit fifth in Thursday's season opener against the Cardinals.

Aguilar most often hit third or fourth a year ago, but with all position players healthy for the Brewers heading into Opening Day, he will open the season hitting in the fifth spot. While that could cost him a few at-bats over time if he stays there, he may find the slot to his liking after posing a 1.178 OPS over 83 appearances hitting fifth a year ago. Aguilar broke out in a big way last year with 35 home runs and 108 RBI, and he appears ready to pick up where he left off after hitting .356 and posting a .945 OPS this spring.