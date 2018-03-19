Aguilar is 13-for-45 (.302) with two home runs and seven RBI through 17 spring training contests.

Aguilar earned his way onto the Brewers' Opening Day roster a year ago with a big spring training, and he is hitting well again during the 2018 exhibition season. However, the Brewers are facing a bit of a roster crunch this time around, so it remains to be seen if there will be a roster spot for Aguilar when camp breaks. He is certainly making the decision a difficult one, however.