Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hitting well this spring
Aguilar is 13-for-45 (.302) with two home runs and seven RBI through 17 spring training contests.
Aguilar earned his way onto the Brewers' Opening Day roster a year ago with a big spring training, and he is hitting well again during the 2018 exhibition season. However, the Brewers are facing a bit of a roster crunch this time around, so it remains to be seen if there will be a roster spot for Aguilar when camp breaks. He is certainly making the decision a difficult one, however.
