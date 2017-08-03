Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Homers against Cards
Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over St. Louis.
The first baseman also homered Wednesday to snap a 16-game power drought, so he's officially locked into a mini heater. Aguilar isn't receiving consistent enough playing to move the needle in the majority of fantasy settings, but he's definitely making the most of his opportunities with a solid .284/.342/.532 slash line. When starting against favorable opposing pitchers, Aguilar is worth considering as a low-price flier in daily contests.
