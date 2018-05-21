Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.

Aguilar capped off an impressive weekend series by blasting his fourth home run in three games. He has put together a strong month of May -- shortly after he began getting regular at-bats -- as he has recorded a hit in 12 of his 14 starts in the month and has six home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored in that span.