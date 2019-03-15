Aguilar hit a solo home run and walked in a spring game against the Angels on Thursday.

Aguilar is seeing the ball well this spring, going 8-for-24 (.333) while walking three times and striking out just five. He and fellow first baseman Eric Thames are both hitting well this spring, and it's likely both players will see action at first base for the Brewers out of the gate. Aguilar is the favorite to see the majority of the starts, however, after breaking out for 35 home runs and 108 RBI in 149 games a year ago.

