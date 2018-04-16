Aguilar will start at first base Monday against the Reds.

With the Brewers' top two first base options, Eric Thames (groin) and Ryan Braun (back), slowed by injuries, Aguilar will start against an opposing right-hander for the first time this season. Aguilar, who is 8-for-19 (.421) so far this season -- 4-for-11 (.364) against righties -- will hit fifth against Reds starter Luis Castillo.