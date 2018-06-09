Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Fridays 12-4 win over the Phillies.

Aguilar came through in the fourth inning with a two-RBI double to give Milwaukee an eight-run lead. He's hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI along with a .905 OPS through 55 games. Aguilar will continue to be Milwaukee's primary first baseman until Eric Thames (thumb) is reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, at which point they'll likely split time.