Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Lined up for starting duties
Aguilar is expected to be the Brewers' primary first baseman while Eric Thames (thumb) is sidelined, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Aguilar is off to an outstanding start at the plate this season, producing a .429/.487/.629 slash line in his first 35 at-bats. Things now get even better, as he's expected to play every day with Thames expected to miss at least six weeks. His absurd .483 BABIP suggests some regression will take place when he plays regularly, but his low 12.8 percent strikeout rate is a sign that Aguilar has turned a page this season and could be worth owning in most leagues now that he's got a clear path to playing time.
