Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Minimal playing time since All-Star break
Aguilar has started just three game since the All-Star break and is 4-for-15 (.267) in that time frame.
Aguilar started the final four games prior to the break -- one in which he homered twice and tallied seven RBI -- but he has been limited mainly to bench duty since with fellow first baseman Eric Thames seeing the ball well at the plate. Aguilar figures to continue playing sparingly against NL squads, but there is a good chance he -- and his impressive .884 OPS -- sees at least a few starts when the Brewers kick off a five-game stretch in AL parks in early August.
