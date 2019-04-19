Aguilar is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Aguilar started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with six strikeouts. The 28-year-old has started the season in a massive slump by slashing .155/.254/.190 and is without a multi-hit effort through 17 games. Eric Thames will start at first base and bat sixth Friday.

