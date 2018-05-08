Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Not starting Tuesday
Aguilar is out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday against Cleveland.
Aguilar has split time with Ryan Braun at first base since Eric Thames went down with a thumb injury. He's hitting an excellent .350/.406/.517 through 69 plate appearances. Braun will get the nod at first Tuesday.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...