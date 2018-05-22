Aguilar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Aguilar sits in favor of Ji-Man Choi after starting each of the Brewers' last 12 games. He's done all he can to take advantage of the absences of Eric Thames (thumb) and Ryan Braun (back), posting a .321/.382/.585 line with seven homers in 123 plate appearances.

