Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: On bench Wednesday
Aguilar is not in the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday.
Aguilar will take a seat following 10 straight starts, during which he's hit just .238 with one extra-base hit. In his place, Eric Thames will man first base and bat seventh in the order. Look for Aguilar to return to the starting nine Thursday.
More News
