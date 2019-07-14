Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

It took awhile for Aguilar to get things going, but he has shown some serious signs of life of late, hitting .370 (20-for-54) in 28 games since June 6 and raising his OPS from .630 to .732 over his last five contests alone. Aguilar is forming a platoon at first base with Eric Thames and figures to continue doing so with Thames owning an .897 OPS on the season, but he is at least giving manager Craig Counsell something to think about each day, and is providing more help to fantasy players when he is in the lineup.