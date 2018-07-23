Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Out again Monday
Aguilar remains out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Aguilar suffering hamstring cramps during Saturday's game against the Dodgers and sat out Sunday. He'll miss his second straight start, though there has been no indication that a trip to the disabled list is imminent. Ryan Braun will get the start at first base.
