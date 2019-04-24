Aguilar is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Aguilar will head to the bench for a third straight game with right-hander Adam Wainwright toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first baseman has started just three of the past seven games; all of those starts have come against southpaws, suggesting he could be settling into a platoon with Eric Thames until he gets things going at the dish. Thames is starting at first base and hitting second Wednesday.