Aguilar is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.

This is a bit of a surprise, considering southpaw Jose Quintana is on the hill for the Cubs, but the Brewers are opting to give Domingo Santana the nod in right field, which pushes Ryan Braun to first base. Aguilar should start roughly half of the Brewers games while Eric Thames (thumb) is sidelined for up to two months, which makes him an appealing add in deeper formats.