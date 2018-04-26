Aguilar is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.

Aguilar will retreat to the bench in favor of Ryan Braun, who will be making his first start at first base since the second game of the season. Looking ahead, expect Aguilar to see a decent amount of time at first base with Eric Thames (thumb) sidelined for an extended period of time, though manager Craig Counsell said that he's expected to share time with Braun for the time being, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.