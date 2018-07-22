Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers after experiencing cramping in his hamstrings during the Brewers' 4-2 victory Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the Brewers are just acting cautiously with Aguilar, who was in the starting lineup for the first two games of the series after taking part in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game over the break. He'll be given a day to rest with the hope it resolves the cramping issue and allows him to return to the lineup Monday against the Nationals at optimal health. Ryan Braun will man first base in the series with Aguilar on the bench.