Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single Saturday during the Brewers' loss to the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.

Aguilar got a breather for the first game but was active for the second contest. He made things interesting with a soft two-run single in the ninth, plating his 69th and 70th runs of the first half. The winner of the National League's All-Star final vote boasts a .300/.370/.626 with 24 homers and 48 runs scored to go with that hefty RBI count during his breakout season.