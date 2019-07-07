Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 6-5 loss against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is still trying to climb out of his early-season hole, but he had a nice weekend in Pittsburgh, going 6-for-10 (.600) with three homers and six RBI. With the big series, Aguilar has raised his average to .225. He also has eight homers, 32 RBI and 19 runs in 187 at-bats.