Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Receives breather Monday
Aguilar is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Monday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
Aguilar will head to the bench following six straight starts, during which he's gone 3-for-24 with two RBI. In his absence, Eric Thames will man first base and bat sixth. Look for Aguilar to return to the lineup Tuesday.
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Back in action Tuesday•
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Out again Monday•
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Out Sunday with hamstring cramp•
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Plates two to reach 70 first-half RBI•
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Sitting for first game of doubleheader•
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Cranks 24th homer•
