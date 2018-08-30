Aguilar will start at first base and bat third Thursday against the Reds.

Aguilar was withheld from the lineup Wednesday, but he came off the bench to deliver the biggest hit in the night in the Brewers' wild 13-12 victory. He entered the contest in the top of the 10th inning as a pinch hitter and took Raisel Iglesias deep to break an 11-11 tie. It was Aguilar's team-leading 30th long ball of the season.