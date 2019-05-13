Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Riding six-game hitting streak
Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs.
Aguilar was one of the few Milwaukee batters to perform reasonably well in the series loss, reaching base in seven of his 15 plate appearances over the weekend. Though his average still sits at .198 for the season despite his six-game hitting streak, Aguilar at least seems to have re-emerged as the Brewers' preferred option at first base over Eric Thames.
