Aguilar went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Aguilar was back at first base Sunday after making his first career start at third base the day before, and the three RBI he tallied on his big fly matched his total from his previous 11 games. Aguilar has started nine of the 11 games the Brewers have played this month, and is hitting .333/.409/.526 for the season. As long as his averages remain anywhere close to those, he is going to continue playing frequently.