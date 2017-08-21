Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Sunday's 8-4 victory in Colorado.

Aguilar made the most of his at-bats at Coors Field over the weekend, finishing 4-for-5w with three homers, four runs and five RBI. He's now hitting .275 with 14 long balls in his first full big-league season and continues to provide a solid source of secondary production for the Brew Crew as they battle for a playoff berth.