Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Tuesday against the Rockies.

Aguilar took German Marquez deep in the seventh inning to record his third homer of the season, all of which have come in his past two games. Though Aguilar had ceded playing time to Eric Thames of late, Christian Yelich (back) will remain sidelined which should help Aguilar remain on the field in the short-term.

