Aguilar is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Travis Shaw will jump across the diamond to man first base, opening up third base for Hernan Perez. Aguilar will almost certainly be back in there for the nightcap against right-hander Clay Holmes. The 28-year-old Aguilar won the Final Vote in the NL and is now an All-Star after being on the roster bubble in spring training.