Aguilar is out of the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets.

Aguilar started 16 of the season's first 20 games at first base,, but his horrid .132/.231/.162 slash line appears to have finally caught up to him. Eric Thames receives the starting nod against right-hander Jacob deGrom as Aguilar appears to find himself on the short side of a platoon at first base.