Aguilar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

After plating two more runs Saturday, Aguilar is now up to seven RBI through the first nine games of the Brewers' road trip and has reached base at a .421 clip over that span. While Aguilar's power production is still lagging, his spot atop the depth chart at first base looks fairly secure for the time being. He'll nonetheless receive a breather for the second time in four days as Eric Thames enters the lineup in Aguilar's stead.