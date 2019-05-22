Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

He'll be on the bench for the third straight game, all of which have come against right-handed pitchers. Manager Craig Counsell hasn't officially confirmed that Aguilar has fallen into a small-side platoon role, but the Brewers' lineups suggest that Eric Thames has at least temporarily supplanted Aguilar as the top first baseman. Considering Thames went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the past two games, his spot atop the depth chart is tenuous at best.