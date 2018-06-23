Aguiar went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Aguilar broke up starter Jack Flaherty's no-hitter in the seventh with a solo home run and then smashed an opposite-field walkoff homer off Budd Norris in the ninth. It was Aguilar's second multi-homer game this year, and he now has 16 home runs and 49 RBI to go along with a .305 batting average. The 27-year-old's .609 slugging percentage tops all MLB first basemen, yet he has considerably fewer at-bats than others at the position who've played more frequently.