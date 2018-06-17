Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Smacks 13th home run
Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Philadelphia.
Aguilar has been a pleasant surprise for Milwaukee and fantasy owners this season, racking up 13 long balls and 42 RBI with a terrific .917 OPS in 184 at-bats this season. With both Eric Thames and Ryan Braun healthy, the Brewers will need to get creative with how they deploy their lineups, but Aguilar has done enough to warrant regular playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...