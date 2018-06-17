Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Philadelphia.

Aguilar has been a pleasant surprise for Milwaukee and fantasy owners this season, racking up 13 long balls and 42 RBI with a terrific .917 OPS in 184 at-bats this season. With both Eric Thames and Ryan Braun healthy, the Brewers will need to get creative with how they deploy their lineups, but Aguilar has done enough to warrant regular playing time.