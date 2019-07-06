Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-6 extra-inning victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The 29-year-old came into the night with just one RBI in his last 15 games. Aguilar is struggling across the board with a .209 average, six home runs, 29 RBI and 17 runs in 182 at-bats this season. He is batting .238 with one extra-base hits in his last 15 games.