Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Aguilar took starter Tanner Roark deep in the third inning to put the Brewers up 4-1, which would end up being the final score. The 28-year-old has now gone deep twice in three games after going through a 12-game homerless stretch. He's sporting a solid .276/.358/.560 line with 31 homers and 93 RBI through 123 games this season.

