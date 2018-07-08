Aguilar went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Braves.

Aguilar went deep in consecutive innings to record his 21st and 22nd home runs of the season. He is now tied with Nolan Arenado as the National League home run leader, though he has 76 fewer at-bats. Playing time should no longer be an issue for Aguilar, as the Brewers will want to keep his impressive .306/.368/.633 line in the lineup regularly.