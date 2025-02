The Brewers signed Liranzo to a minor-league contract Jan. 21.

Liranzo has spent time on multiple 40-man rosters over the last few years but has yet to reach the major leagues. The right-handed reliever spent most of the 2024 season at Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization, holding a 2.67 ERA and 39:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings.