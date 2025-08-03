The Brewers will promote Made from Single-A Carolina to High-A Wisconsin during the upcoming season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 18-year-old Made has established himself as one of the top prospects in baseball this season and will receive his first promotion of 2025 after slashing .267/.373/.388 with four home runs and an eye-popping 40 stolen bases over 378 plate appearances in 83 games with Carolina. He'll be joined at the High-A level by his running mate on the left side of the infield at Carolina in Luis Pena, who is also getting a promotion.