Made is being promoted to High-A Wisconsin, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Made has been rather productive with Single-A Carolina this season, batting .267 with four home runs, 46 RBI, 55 runs scored and an eye-popping 40 stolen bases over 322 at-bats in 83 games. The 18-year-old is considered to be Milwaukee's No. 1 overall prospect, but he's still likely multiple years away from making his major-league debut.