Made is hitting .305 with a .400 OBP, three home runs, eight steals and a 21.1 percent strikeout rate in 20 games for Single-A Carolina.

Made, who turns 18 on Thursday, is the second-youngest player at Single-A behind Miami's Andrew Salas, yet Made has been 42 percent better than league average while getting to power and speed in games after an aggressive assignment. He has lived up to very high preseason expectations and has been even better of late, hitting .375 with two home runs and seven strikeouts over his last seven games.