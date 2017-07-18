Brewers' Jett Bandy: Back in big leagues
Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
With Stephen Vogt (knee, neck) landing on the disabled list, the big-league club needed another catcher on the active roster. Bandy will make a return trip to Milwaukee to likely serve as Manny Pina's backup behind the dish, although things could change if Bandy can translate his success with the Sky Sox to the big leagues (.310/.412/.500 with 14 RBI in 12 games at Triple-A).
More News
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Demoted to minors•
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Delivers big hit to help end five-game losing streak•
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Delivers go-ahead hit Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jett Bandy: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...