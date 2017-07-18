Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

With Stephen Vogt (knee, neck) landing on the disabled list, the big-league club needed another catcher on the active roster. Bandy will make a return trip to Milwaukee to likely serve as Manny Pina's backup behind the dish, although things could change if Bandy can translate his success with the Sky Sox to the big leagues (.310/.412/.500 with 14 RBI in 12 games at Triple-A).