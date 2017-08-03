Bandy was diagnosed with a fractured rib Thursday and will be placed on the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the backstop was apparently hit in the ribs by a pitch Sunday and the injury continued to get worse with each day. No timetable for his return has been stated as of now. Brandon Woodruff (Friday's starting pitcher) will replace him on the active roster.