Brewers' Jett Bandy: In Wednesday's lineup
Bandy is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Bandy likely would have started Wednesday's game even if fellow catcher Manny Pina had not tweaked his calf in Tuesday's game, but regardless, he will start behind the plate for the fourth time this season. The Brewers do not seem concerned about Pina's status and have a team off day Thursday, so Pina could be back behind the plate for the club's next game Friday. If he is still feeling soreness in his calf, though, Bandy would almost certainly get the start again in his place.
