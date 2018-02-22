Bandy is competing to be the Brewers' backup catcher to start the season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

When asked about the catching hierarchy at the start of camp, manager Craig Counsell was relatively cryptic. That said, he did acknowledge that the fact that Bandy is out of minor-league options could factor into the final roster decision. The 27-year-old came out of the gates hot last season, batting .327 in the month of April. Things fell apart afterward though, as he scuffled to the finish line with a .207 batting average. Manny Pina seems to be the frontrunner for primary catching duties heading into camp, and Stephen Vogt reportedly worked on his defense over the offseason to make him a more valuable asset, so cracking the big-league roster certainly won't be a cake walk for Bandy.