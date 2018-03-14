Brewers' Jett Bandy: Likely to open as backup catcher
Bandy is likely to open the season as the Brewers' backup catcher, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Stephen Vogt, who had been favored to win the backup job, is now expected to open the season on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. Bandy is out of options and is the only other catcher besides starter Manny Pina on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, so the job is his by default unless the Brewers bring in help from outside the organization. Bandy owns a .224/.285/.382 slash line in 132 career major-league games, so his fantasy value is limited, and he's not guaranteed to keep the job once Vogt recovers from his injury.
